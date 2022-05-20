ROCHESTER (TNS) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello has announced plans to build a 220,000-gallon aquarium as part of an expansion of the Seneca Park Zoo.
The $121 million proposal includes a new zoo entrance, a conference center and the largest indoor tropics complex in the U.S. along with the aquarium. Bello said in his State of the County address that the new aquarium would have at least two species of sharks.
In March, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $42.5 million for the project.
Bello will ask legislators to approve the spending, Rochester’s News 10 reported.
The announcement in Monroe County came as Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is trying to persuade legislators there to spend $85 million in county money on a new aquarium at the Inner Harbor in Syracuse. McMahon pitched the project last fall, but has so far not convinced enough legislators to approve the spending.
The Syracuse aquarium would be bigger — 600,000 gallons — and would not be connected to its zoo.
