Zeldin attacked

In this screen grab from video by WHEC TV of Rochester, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (right), New York’s Republican candidate for governor, is accosted July 21 by David Jakubonis, 43, while Zeldin was speaking on an outdoor stage in Perinton.

ROCHESTER (AP) — The man who accosted Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin at a campaign event in Western New York will be released from jail into an alcohol treatment program, a federal judge ruled.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Marian Payson agreed earlier this week to allow David Jakubonis of Fairport to enter a treatment program administered by the Veterans Administration. He will then be transferred to a halfway house operated by an organization that assists troubled veterans.

