PERINTON (AP) — A man crossing a street in a Rochester-area suburb died early Friday after being struck by a patrol vehicle driven by a sheriff’s deputy, police said.
A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy was checking on a suspicious parked vehicle at about 2:30 a.m. when he struck the 32-year-old pedestrian near an intersection in Perinton, said Chief Deputy Michael Fowler.
“The deputy immediately stopped, activated this body-worn camera and approached the individual to try to offer assistance, assess the injuries and requested assistance,” Fowler said at a news briefing.
The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not released the names of the deputy or the pedestrian.
The investigation was continuing.