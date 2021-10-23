OLEAN — After almost two years without an elected representative, Sixth Ward voters have their choice on Nov. 2 for a replacement.
Vernon Robinson Jr., who is not registered with a political party, is appearing on the Democratic and Working Families party lines against Nicholas Peterson, running on the Republican and independent Traditional lines.
Ward 6 covers most of the West End. The ward had 1,106 active voters as of Feb. 21, with 422 Democrats, 349 Republicans, 250 independents and 85 with other parties.
Each candidate was provided an identical slate of questions by the Times Herald. The answers have been edited only to conform to the Times Herald’s style, based on that of the Associated Press Stylebook. Candidates’ answers appear in the order in which they appear on the ballot.
ROBINSON, who was appointed to the Common Council in 2020 to replace Republican appointee Ron DaPolito, is finishing out the term originally won in 2019 by longtime Republican alderman Nate Smith.
Q: Why are you running?
A: It was July 2020, there was a calling for this position to be filled with someone that could relate, someone that cared, someone that has a vision. Settling in this region and raising a family with my beautiful wife, I was able to network with many people. That network is the reason I’m running. I was blessed to have been placed into a position where I can make a positive difference for all residents of Olean, not just Ward 6. In a little over a year, I have done so and the positive feedback I’ve received from residents in Ward 6 are proof of my capabilities and dedication.
Q: If elected, what would be your No. 1 priority over the next two years, and what would you like to do to address it?
A: Continue to make Olean marketable — I have a vision where Olean has visitors coming here to see our thriving city for our developing economy, beautiful landscapes, the touring & walkability of our trails, the arts and cultural events, the food and tradition that still lives in this region. I truly believe we can make this happen. It’s not an overnight process, but our city leaders are trying to make Olean marketable for now and the future. And I’ve shown that I will sponsor any resolution that improves the quality of life in this city.
Q: What other pressing issues do you think need to be addressed?
A: When I first came to Olean, the residents were very polite and always smiling. There was a positive vibe that you’d get when you met someone in the street. Those vibes are hard to come by today. Whether it’s because of lack of jobs, Covid, stress, or other underlying issues, we need an uplifting change. Something that will “pick up” the spirits here in Olean. That could be more jobs, more family-oriented functions, or creating a tranquil spot in our parks to sit and take it all in. I’m not a miracle worker, but I do believe that if we as a city continue to work together, we can make those changes to this region and lift those spirits back up again.
Q: What educational and work experience do you bring to the table, and how would that help you address those issues?
A: Every job I’ve ever had dating back to high school, I’ve propelled into leadership roles. I enjoy sitting and learning before taking on the role of a leader, where I feel most natural. It is a great responsibility that I humbly pride myself in. Serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, to Henkel (Loctite) Corporation, to my current role at National Grid, I have always excelled in my roles. Graduating with honors in both my associate degrees and summa cum laude with my bachelor’s shows my dedication to completing tasks at a high standard. All proof that I won’t quit or abandon what I’ve started. If the residents of Ward 6 will have me represent them, I will graciously accept.
PETERSON is a political newcomer.
Q: Why are you running?
A: The reason I am running is to try something new and learn a new experience in my life to see if I can help the city.
Q: If elected, what would be your No. 1 priority over the next two years, and what would you like to do to address it?
A: One of the priorities I see would be new infrastructure of roads put into certain areas ... on why they’re making it more difficult for DPW, fire departments and police departments on getting through our streets. To help fix it is to see what other ways can work with improving the area still, because some were still not functional the way they were installed.
Q: What other pressing
issues do you think need to be addressed?
Other issues around town I see are the trees along West State Street that are dying along the road and have not been touched, but I see other residents getting letters for removal. Certain contractor requirements to work in town and regulations that could need some approving because I have a few jobs this year where I hear people have been scammed in town. Just help find ways to help grow business in the city.
Q: What educational an
d work experience do you bring to the table, and how would that help you address those issues?
A: Some experience I bring is I have been involved with a family business of Peterson landscaping for the past 18 years and have grown to have a good reputation of work quality in the area. With that being said I have learned to budget on certain parts of the business and think that I can put that towards help on certain things in the budget that others don’t see with what I have dealt with first hand.
I’ll be honest, I’m not gonna know everything on this budget because there are gonna be many different factors involved but I’m willing to learn and put full effort in for the city.