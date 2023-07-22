Robert 'Moose' Menter Memorial Golf Tournament Aug. 19

Izabella Provorse of Allegany-Limestone was one of four BOCES recipients of law enforcement scholarships funded by the annual Robert “Moose” Menter Memorial Golf Tournament. This year’s tournament is Aug. 19 at Birch Run Golf Cub in Allegany. At left is Stephen Menter with BOCES instructor Tim Emley at right.

ALLEGANY — The third annual Robert “Moose” Menter Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Aug. 19 at Birch Run Country Club in Allegany.

The golf tournament in memory of the late Olean-based New York State Trooper raises money for $400 scholarships for four Olean-area students entering the law enforcement field.

This year’s scholarship winners are Izabella Provorse from Allegany-Limestone and three from Olean High School, Janelle-Ryan Havers, Thomas Bates and Olivia Kratts.

The tournament includes a $500 donation to the Western New York Alzheimer’s Association as the group seeks to increase awareness of dementia in area law enforcement families.

The tournament is a pro law enforcement event to thank everybody with a badge on.

The two-man scramble tournament entry fee is $100. There is a 9 a.m. shotgun start. After the tournament, a chicken dinner will be served and awards announced.

To signup, contact Stephen Menter at (585) 307-4315.

