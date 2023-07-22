Robert 'Moose' Menter Memorial Golf Tournament Aug. 19

ALLEGANY — The third annual Robert “Moose” Menter Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Aug. 19 at Birch Run Country Club in Allegany.
The golf tournament in memory of the late Olean-based New York State Trooper raises money for $400 scholarships for four Olean-area students entering the law enforcement field.
This year’s scholarship winners are Izabella Provorse from Allegany-Limestone and three from Olean High School, Janelle-Ryan Havers, Thomas Bates and Olivia Kratts.
The tournament includes a $500 donation to the Western New York Alzheimer’s Association as the group seeks to increase awareness of dementia in area law enforcement families.
The tournament is a pro law enforcement event to thank everybody with a badge on.
The two-man scramble tournament entry fee is $100. There is a 9 a.m. shotgun start. After the tournament, a chicken dinner will be served and awards announced.
To signup, contact Stephen Menter at (585) 307-4315.