Road work underway in Salamanca on Broad Street Extension

SALAMANCA — Road work began Tuesday on Broad Street Extension with a crew milling the road beneath the Interstate 86 overpass at Exit 20.
The New York State Department of Transportation said that lane closures in each direction of Broad Street Extension will occur as work advances.
Attempts to contact Susan Surdej, DOT spokesperson for Region 5, for further comment were not returned by press time Tuesday.
Over the next couple of weeks, motorists should expect to encounter lane closures on eastbound and westbound Route 417 between the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino entrance and RC Hoag Drive, the press release said.
The road will remain open with traffic controlled by flaggers. Ramps on and off Interstate 86 will also remain open.
This road work is expected to last approximately two weeks.