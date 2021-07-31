Rise of Delta variant of COVID-19 likely means masks for everyone

OLEAN — Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins was surprised by the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendation Thursday that vaccinated individuals as well as those who are unvaccinated should wear masks indoors in some circumstances because of the COVID-19 delta variant.
Then, as he learned more Friday about the reasons behind the latest CDC recommendations, he concurred.
It has to do with how transmissible the delta variant has become, Watkins said. New CDC data shows the delta variant is about as contagious as chicken pox — that is very contagious.
In addition, the variant is capable of being transmitted by breakthrough cases, people who are vaccinated and contract the virus. Those breakthrough individuals apparently carry a large viral load in their nasal passages which can in turn infect others.
“These (breakthrough) individuals are actually transmitting viral loads like the unvaccinated,” Watkins told the Times Herald Friday. “They can spread the virus just as easy as those who are unvaccinated because of the viral load.”
Watkins said, “This is a whole new ballgame. The delta variant is like a whole new virus. It is evading our immune system and is able to penetrate multiple people, like with chicken pox.”
Watkins noted that the COVID-19 vaccine is effective against the delta variant when it comes to serious illness, hospitalization and death.
The CDC said late Friday that about 2% of those who have been vaccinated have contracted the delta variant.
“They should not have as severe symptoms and it reduces the hospitalizations,” Watkins said of those who are vaccinated and contract the delta variant.
“We are starting to see an uptick in cases,” he said. “We are gearing up for a busy weekend and preparing for another surge.”
The Delta variant has not been isolated in Cattaraugus County, but Watkins said it has been found responsible for a four-fold increase in Erie County COVID-19 cases and is likely in Cattaraugus County as well.
While the number of Cattaraugus County cases is on the upswing, so are vaccinations, and it seems all the talk about the more contagious delta variant may be responsible for that too.
“We are encouraging people to get vaccinated , so we can put this risk to bed,” Watkins said. “There is a sea of difference in this mutant strain. I’m hoping we don’t see more deaths.”
There have been 109 county residents who have died from COVID-19 since April 2020, with the last death coming earlier this month.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department is stepping up its efforts to make vaccinations more accessible.
There are 31,394 county residents who have completed their vaccine series and 33,957 who have had at least one dose of the vaccine, Watkins said.
That means about 53.5% of the 18 and older population and 44.2% of the entire county population have had at least one dose of vaccine.
On Friday, Cattaraugus County reported 14 new cases of COVID-19, almost all of those among unvaccinated individuals. That is the largest number of positive COVID-19 tests in the county in more than a month.
The daily percent positive Friday was 2.6%, Watkins said. The seven-day rolling average was 2.2% and the 14-day average percent positive is 2.5%.
The 14 new cases reported Friday bring to 5,796 the number of residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus. The health department is currently following 34 active cases, including five who are hospitalized, and 230 in contact quarantine.
There have now been 3,090 women and 2,706 men diagnosed with COVID0-19 in the county. There have been 3,112 cases in the southeast part of the county, 1,106 in the northeast, 870 in the southwest and 708 in the northwest.
Today, from 9 a.m. to noon, a drive-through vaccination clinic will be held outside the County Building off Buffalo Street in Olean with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
- On Aug. 3, 5 and 6, the health department will offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds beneath the grandstand from noon to 7 p.m.
- On Saturday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon, – the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be offered at a clinic at the County Building in Olean.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: