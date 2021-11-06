Rise Academy raises over $1,600 for Pink Pumpkin Project

OLEAN — The students and staff at Rise Academy have spent the past month collecting a few dollars here and there to raise over $1,600 for the Pink Pumpkin Project.
Several faculty members and students gathered Friday morning to present a check for $1,661 to a representative from the local non-profit that offers financial and emotional support to those fighting breast cancer.
Teacher Chris Rosel said Rise Academy, a special needs school for students in Kindergarten through 12th grade, has participated in the fundraiser for about five years already but was surprised when the school raised that amount this time.
“I would have thought $500 was going to be a great goal, and to raise more than three times that was awesome,” she said. “One of our previous years had about $700, so this far surpassed that.”
Rosel said each classroom had a container where funds could be donated, and teachers would tell the students to check at home for loose change and ask their parents if they could bring it in to support the cause.
“Our slogan has always been, ‘Make a change for breast cancer awareness,’” she said. “Some of it is students, but there have been a lot of staff members who have been affected by breast cancer so they’ve donated, too.”
Earlier in October, a representative from Pink Pumpkin Project came to the school to talk about the organization’s cause to help students understand what the money would go toward, Rosel said.
As part of spreading awareness for the project, each classroom was given a pumpkin from social worker Nikki DiCerbo and her husband, Chris, who owns Woodside Tavern on the Range, Rosel said. Each class decorated them and they were sold to staff for $10 each.
“The Pink Pumpkin Project is such a wonderful organization for how we can get our kids that we work with involved in our own community,” Nikki DiCerbo said. “The money we raise goes toward such a wonderful cause — breast cancer awareness, breast cancer research, helping those in our community who are effect in one way, shape or form.”
Participation in the fundraiser occurred throughout the school, Rosel said, which has over 100 students and a few dozen staff members. She said she was impressed with all the support considering how much the coronavirus pandemic has affected employment and lives at home.
“It was supposed to be for the month of October, but we honestly got a late start. It was probably done just over the past two or three weeks,” she said.
Rosel said the classes and staff at Rise Academy feel like a family, and participating in the project each year brings them closer together and makes it a more personal cause. She said several staff members at the school and some students’ family members are either breast cancer fighters or survivors.
“The excitement the kids had with painting the pumpkins and plunking their change in the containers was awesome,” she added.
“This is something where our own building did something great for the community, and we want to celebrate the wonderful kids that we work with for supporting such a great cause,” DiCerbo said.