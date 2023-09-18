ALLEGANY — The conservative Right Thinkers group will hold their monthly meeting Monday at The Hall in Allegany, 80 N. Fourth St.
The doors will open at 5 p.m., with pizza and a “meet and greet” and the meeting will begin by 6 o’clock.
Panel members for this meeting on Energy, the Economy and Elections include state Sen. Tom O’Mara of the 59th District that includes a portion of Allegany County, Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda; Norm Ungermann of Cuba, a former county legislator and contractor, and Greg Parks of Allegany, a retired engineer.