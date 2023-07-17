Right Thinkers panel rakes Democrats over the coals

ALLEGANY — The conservative Right Thinkers group theme for Monday night’s meeting was guaranteed to draw a crowd.
A panel discussion of “The Democrats Cultural & Societal Destruction of America” was indeed a crowd-pleaser. Democrats were raked over the coals by speakers at The Hall in the former Allegany High School.
A panel discussion moderated by Right Thinkers co-leader and Olean businessman Nate Smith included state Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt, state Sen. George Borrello, Cattaraugus County Legislator and business owner Andy Burr and Alfred State College history professor Dr. Nicholas Waddy.
Questions formulated by Smith included the Southern border, President Biden canceling the Keystone pipeline and opposition to U.S. aid to Ukraine fighting back Russian invaders.
Ortt, a Niagara County Republican, said the U.S. was dumping billions on the war in Ukraine, and suggested it was partly in “cowardly” response to the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, where Ortt had served in the U.S. Army.
Ortt said he didn’t think it was in U.S. national interest to be spending billions helping Ukraine fight Russia, which invaded the country in March 2022. “I think we should stop spending money” on the Ukrainian war effort.
Waddy said he didn’t understand Western countries interest in Russia other than many peoples “deep-seated Russia-phobia.” He said he agreed with Ortt that China was the big winner in the West’s support for Ukraine.
Waddy said the potential exists for great destruction. “The prospects for better relations with Russia are poor,” he said.
Borrello said he opposed throwing money at Ukraine when there is no plan. President Bident “is weak in the national security area” since the humiliation in Afghanistan. A “prolonged quagmire” with the Russians makes Biden look good, he added.
Borello said the best way to fight Putin is for the U.S. to unleash its energy production potential and drive down energy prices, which the Russians count on to fund its war in Ukraine.
Burr, who called Biden “the worst president of my lifetime,” noted that the war in Ukraine has “broad public support.” He added that he didn’t “have any problem killing Russians,” but he added the West has taken “a wimpy, half-ass approach.”
Republican leaders in Congress erred in not extracting concessions from the president in return for increased military aid to Ukraine.
On the question from Smith of illegal immigration at the southern border, most panelists agreed that for Democrats it has been a good thing.
They don’t like the capitalist system, Borrello said of Democrats. They want to burn the system to the ground, he said. They have a disdain for American life and rebuild a socialist infrastructure, he added.
Burr said the immigration has benefited Democrats, but there has been a shift recently by immigrants turned off by radical Democratic policies to other parties including Republicans. This is partly due to a nationalistic backlash.
Ortt contended that an open border policy benefits Democrats and companies that employ immigrants and contribute to Democrats. It results in second-class citizens who can access the American dream, he said.
Immigration “is unambiguously good for Democrats,” said Waddy, noting that about 70% of Republicans said they are troubled by immigration, while 25% of Democrats are troubled. “The more nonwhite America is, the harder it is for the Republicans.”
On Biden canceling the Keystone pipeline, Burr said Democrats were punishing their opponents. For decades, Republicans could count on support of the oil and gas business and Big Tobacco. Democrats are living in a kind of “alternate reality” as the country’s carbon dioxide footprint has declined over the past several years as China continues to expand its use of fossil fuels.
“They don’t want energy independence,” Ortt said of Democrats. They don’t want the U.S. to stand above other countries. It is a wealth distribution, a government takeover of this economy, Ortt said. “They want less people like yourselves.”
Waddy said green energy is favored by about two-thirds of the U.S. population, including young people who are “bombarded with environmental propaganda.”
Borrello said Democrats have “brainwashed our children” with climate change scenarios. There is no profit for green energy without subsidies, he stated.
