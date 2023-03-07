ALLEGANY — The Right Thinkers group have moved their monthly meeting place to The Hall, 80 N. Fourth St., in Allegany, the former Allegany High School.

The hall’s event center entrance and parking is at the rear of the building.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for a meet and greet and pizza, followed by the meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. The March 20 meeting will feature a panel discussion, "Green New Deal Insanity." Panelists include Alfred State history professor Dr. Nicholas Waddy; Gary Abraham, a local attorney with knowledge of wind and solar issues; Tom Miller, a former chemistry and physics instructor who has a background in oil and gas production; Cattaraugus County Republican Chairman Mark Heberling, who is well-informed about wind turbine issues, and former Allegany County legislator and business owner Norm Ungermann.