ALLEGANY — The conservative Right Thinkers group will host their monthly meeting Monday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at The Hall on Fourth Street in Allegany.
The theme for the meeting is “Can Our Schools Be Saved?”
Panelists for this meeting are Sue Quattrone, a financial administrator and mother from Olean; Emily DeFazio, a speech pathologist and mother from Olean; Sunny Frey, a Smethport, Pa., mother and active in Moms For Liberty; and Dr. Nicholas Waddy, a regular panelist and an Alfred State College history professor.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. for a meet and greet and complimentary pizza and water bottles. There is no admission fee but we do have a "donation" container set up to help with the cost of the Hall rental and the pizza.