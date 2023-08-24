ALLEGANY — The next Right Thinkers meeting at The Hall, located at 80 N. Fourth St. and Maple Avenue, is set for Monday evening.
Doors open at 5 p.m. for “meet and greet,” with pizza available, and the meeting itself starts at 6 p.m. and ends by 8 p.m. — including the last half hour or so giving opportunities for attendees to question the panelists.
Organizers said the topic for discussion is “Diagnosis: The CRITICAL CONDITION of America.” Scheduled panelists are U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy, R-23rd District, Joe Sempolinski, former congressman of the 23rd, attorney and Cattaraugus County Legislator Ginger Schroder and Alfred State history professor Nicholas Waddy.
All are welcome. For more information call Connie Wolfing at (716) 378-3874.