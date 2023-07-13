ALLEGANY — The Democrats Cultural and Societal Destruction of America is the topic of Monday night’s panel discussion at the Right Thinkers meeting at The Hall in Allegany.
Doors for the conservative group’s monthly meeting open at 5 p.m. for a meet and greet and pizza. The meeting begins at 6 o’clock. The panelists are:
State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, State Sen. George Borrello, Cattaraugus County Legislator and business owner Andy Burr and Alfred State history professor Dr. Nicholas Waddy.