OLEAN — Monday night’s meeting of the Right Thinkers at Good Times of Olean, 800 E. State St., will focus on the concerns of younger people.
Sponsors are inviting individuals in their 20s, 30 and 40s to the meeting where a diverse panel of younger people will discuss their concerns about Social Security, elder healthcare, utility bills and other expenses as people grow older.
The group, most of whose members are in their 50s or older, is calling the meeting the “Younger Generation speaks,” as it seeks to find out what the 20- and 30- and 40-year-olds feel about today’s situation and the future.
The Right Thinkers meeting starts at 5 p.m., with a meet and greet with former Rep. Joe Sempolinski, R-Canisteo until 5:45 p.m. The meeting starts at 6 o’clock until 7:30.
The Right Thinkers meeting is an informative gathering of mostly conservative-minded residents of the Southern Tier of New York and the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania.