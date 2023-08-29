Riggi named executive director of WNY Land Conservancy

Marisa Riggi has been named executive director of the Western New York Land Conservancy.
Riggi has been the Land Conservancy’s conservation director since 2017, and has also served as acting executive director since June.
Riggi, who grew up in Williamsville, received her bachelor of arts from SUNY Geneseo and her masters degree in Natural Resources from the University of Vermont.
After graduation, she spent five years at the Northeast Wilderness Trust in Montpelier, Vt., including three years as conservation director.
Riggi said it was there that she saw firsthand how larger, connected forests were infinitely more beneficial for plants and animals. She also saw how connected forests create natural corridors that allowed plants and animals to migrate, increasing their chance for survival.
She brought those same principles to this region’s forests when she joined the Western New York Conservancy in 2017.
In six years at the Land Conservancy, she has led major conservation projects and helped the organization conserve more than 1,450 acres of land. The acreage includes such high-profile forests as the Janet Gallogly Allegany Wildlands in Cattaraugus County, College Lodge Forest near Fredonia and Mossy Point in Wales. The land conservancy is currently working to save an additional 3,600 acres including the Floating Fen in Chautauqua County.
“Marisa has been a vital part of the Land Conservancy’s leadership team since her arrival,” said Kathy Bieler, board president. “She has done a fantastic job steering our conservation activities. She has also conceptualized and championed a groundbreaking vision called the Western New York Wildway, our ambitious, long-term project that will galvanize our community for decades to come.”
The Western New York Land Conservancy is a regional, non-profit land trust that has protected more than 7,000 acres of land with significant conservation value in Western New York for the benefit of future generations.