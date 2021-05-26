RIDGWAY, Pa. — A Ridgway man is in jail awaiting extradition for an attempted murder charge in Cattaraugus County, N.Y.
Ridgway borough police reported Wednesday that Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office deputies were in Ridgway Tuesday seeking George Hollobaugh, of 434 E. Main St., in connection with an incident they said involved Hollobaugh attempting to set a woman on fire in Cattaraugus County.
Officials reported Hollobaugh was located at home around 11:55 a.m. and taken to the Ridgeway police headquarters for questioning. Deputies said Hollobaugh admitted to the crimes and a warrant charging him with attempted murder was issued.
Hollobaugh was booked on fugitive from justice charges, arraigned by District Judge James Martin, and remanded to the Elk County Prison to await extradition to New York.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s deputies did not provide additional information on the case by press time.