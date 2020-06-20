OLEAN — COVID-19 could not hold back opening the region’s newest treatment center for cancer.
With a small crowd of UR Medicine staff, contractors and Mayor Bill Aiello, Dr. Neeta Soni cut the ribbon on a $1.7 million Wilmont Cancer Institute oncology outpatient clinic and chemotherapy infusion center at 1504 W. State St. Meanwhile, UR-affiliated Jones Memorial Hospital staff livestreamed the ribbon cutting for those at home who could not make it due to limits on group size.
The site, previously the home of Family Video, was developed by Wellsville-based Jones Memorial Hospital — part of the University of Rochester Medicine network. UR Medicine officials reported that the first patients were seen at the facility early this month, just a day after the original opening date expected before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Soni, who joined the UR Medicine’s Wilmot Cancer Institute team last year, will continue to provide consultation and treatment to oncology patients at The Infusion Center at Jones Memorial in Wellsville as well as the new office in Olean.
“I’m very happy with this move, and I’m lucky for this partnership,” she said before cutting the ribbon. “There was a bit of a learning curve, but I feel like now is the time to grow.”
Dr. Jonathan Friedberg, director of Wilmont Cancer Institute, noted it is the 13th such center to be opened by UR Medicine — the largest provider of such services in the state outside New York City.
“Cancer care has become more complex than ever before, but patients need to have services near their homes,” he said, adding that not having to travel many miles “really improves the quality of care.”.
Officials reported this winter that the network currently treats between 1,500 and 2,000 patients a year through Southern Tier Cancer Care on East Delaware Avenue. That practice opened in 2003. The new site will replace that facility, and almost double the number of infusion bays to cut wait times for patients.
Amanda Elliott, clinical supervisor and a registered nurse, led one of several tour groups through the new facility.
Each of the nine open bays and one private bay include independent climate control, a television, and a chair with heat and massaging features. Elliott noted that while the average treatment is about two hours, patients may spend anywhere between half an hour to all day sitting in the bay for treatment.
“The focus is on patient comfort — they’re here at a very challenging time in their lives,” she said.