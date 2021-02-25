WELLSVILLE — The village’s state-ordered Police Reform and Reinvention Plan has been completed and reviewed by Allegany County’s public defender and district attorney.
The plan changes little of the village police department’s policies and procedures. Police Chief Tim O’Grady said, “There are no radical changes. A lot comes down to getting certain kinds of training for officers.”
In the wake of nationwide protests this past spring and summer over deaths and brutality at the hands of police, Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all municipalities with police departments to conduct a review and reinvention of policies.
Plans must be sent to the state by April 1. Wellsville initiated the process of looking at its policing procedures in November, with a citizens committee reviewing police procedures along with O’Grady.
The chief said that while the state office provided no template for the written review, a book was offered detailing the procedure.
“Being a small town, our duties differ than those in larger cities,” Mayor Randy Shayler said, adding, “We have the kind of police force where we receive letters of appreciation for officers that help 80-year-old ladies chip ice.”
In the process, municipalities were tasked with stating what role their police play in their communities. Wellsville’s plan states that all participants should understand the role of the department in the small community, where officers are dispatched for a variety of reasons — from public intoxication, mental health, drug overdose, water line breaks, vehicle and house unlocks to reports of wild animals and barking dogs.
The police department is viewed favorably in the community and should continue in its role in protecting public safety, the draft concludes.
Village Trustee Mike Roeske, during the board’s meeting on Monday, noted that one of the issues that came to light during last summer’s protests was police responding to situations in which some sort of mental health crisis is clearly a factor. He asked if the village’s police policy will change regarding handling people exhibiting mental health problems.
O’Grady said no, it won’t.
Mental health professional Lindy White, who served on the reform committee, told Roeske, “The Wellsville Police Department is very communicative with us. They often reach out to us.”
Resident and businessman Mike Raptis, who also served on the committee, said, “Those kinds of services don’t exist here. Larger city police departments employ professionals to provide those kinds of services.”
The village’s plan notes that some jurisdictions are utilizing social service personnel, other than police, to address situations that might fall within a mental health or substance abuse crisis. Some services are managed at the county level and are out of the village’s control, the draft points out.
“Each of the 500-plus police departments across the state came up with its own plan based on its individual needs and geared to serving their community,” O’Grady said.
While there is no state approval required regarding a policing plan, he said that the state promised to withhold state aid from communities that fail to review and submit their plans to the New York State Division of Budget by April 1.
At the next village board meeting, there will be a resolution approving the plan and sending it on to the state.
The plan is available for review at the Wellsville Police Department website.
IN ANOTHER MATTER, the village is also eyeing a project to replace the Madison Street Bridge.
Located on upper Madison Street, the bridge is scheduled for replacement this construction season, Allegany County Public Works Superintendent Justin Henry said.
The estimated $257 million project is expected to commence this construction season, should all the paperwork come through on time. If not, the project will be delayed until 2022. Henry said 80% of the construction cost will be paid through federal funding, with a 20% state and local share.
The bridge spans the Western New York & Pennsylvania Railroad. While under construction, traffic will be rerouted. The project is expected to take eight months.