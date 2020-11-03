BELMONT — Officials continued tallying Allegany County election results late into the evening Tuesday.
Results had been received for 30 of 39 polling stations across the county by press time. All tallies, as reported by the Allegany County Board of Elections, were unofficial and do not include absentee or provisional ballots.
Under state law, a canvassing of all ballots will be held in two weeks.
In the only county-wide race, Allegany County Court Judge Terrance Parker received 10,930 votes for a new term. There were 46 write-in votes reported.
Town and village offices, as well as propositions up for vote, included:
AMITY — David Gominiak, a Republican, received 679 votes for a four-year term as town justice. Five write-in votes were reported.
ANGELICA — David Szucs, on the independent Szucs for Town Justice line, is running unopposed for town justice.
Voters approved Proposition No. 1, to allow for Hyland Facility Associates to expand the Hyland landfill by 107 more acres, by a 347-252 tally.
CANEADEA — Edward Brucato, a Republican, received 676 votes to fill a vacant town board position. Two write-ins were reported.
CUBA — No returns were reported by press time. Wendy Tuttle, a Democrat; and Paul Conklin, a Republican, were running unopposed for two town justice seats.
FRIENDSHIP — Stephen Ritter, a Democrat, received 324 votes to fill a town councilman vacancy. 12 write-ins were reported.
GROVE — No returns were reported by press time. Kelly Mann, a Democrat, was running unopposed to fill a town councilman vacancy.
HUME — Dawn Bentley, a Republican, received 610 votes to fill a town clerk and tax collector vacancy. Ten write-ins were reported.
INDEPENDENCE — Daniel Howe, a Republican, is running unopposed for town justice.
RUSHFORD — Joseph Fusco Jr., a Republican, received 451 votes for town justice. Two write-ins were reported.
WELLSVILLE — Deborah Ramsey, a Democrat, is running unopposed to fill a tax collector vacancy.
WEST ALMOND — Kelly Bourne, a Republican, received 109 votes while running unopposed to fill a town clerk vacancy.
WIRT — No returns were reported by press time. Christie Miller, on the independent Better Roads line; and Dalra Ostrum, on the independent Darla for Councilman line, were running to fill a vacancy on the town board. Proposition No. 1: “Beginning on January 1, 2022, should term of office be increased from 2 years to 4 years for the Town of Wirt Highway Superintendent?” Proposition 2: “Beginning on January 1, 2022, should the term of office be increased from 2 years to 4 years for the Town of Wirt Town Clerk and Tax Collector?”
Village offices up for vote included:
ANDOVER — Republican Sten D. Heckman received 384 votes for a four-year term as village justice. Six write-in votes were reported.
ANGELICA — No results were available for a four-year term for village justice. No candidate had been listed on the ballot. Republicans Jane Tylenda and Robert Claypool received 260 and 283 votes in their runs for two village trustee positions. Four write-in votes were reported.
WELLSVILLE — With two of three precincts reporting, Mayor Randy Shayler, a Republican, received 993 votes for a new four-year term, with five write-ins reported. Bradley Thompson, a Republican, received 973 votes for a term as village justice, with nine write-ins reported. Edwards Fahs, a Republican, received 981 votes as the only candidate listed for two village trustee positions. Sixty-seven write-ins were reported.