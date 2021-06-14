WELLSVILLE — Today is Flag Day, and tattered and torn United States flags will be put to rest in an official flag-burning ceremony at the Wellsville American Legion and other area veterans organizations.
“Each physical U.S. flag eventually reaches the end of their lifespan,” according to Legion Post 702 in Wellsville, where worn and tattered flags may be dropped off.
Prior to the 6 p.m. flag-burning ceremony at the Wellsville Rod and Gun Club, the America Legion Riders motorcycle group will escort the flags from the post to the club. The public is invited to attend the ceremony, which in the past has included poems, songs and information about the flag.
In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed June 14 as the official date for Flag Day, and in 1949 Congress permanently established the date as National Flag Day. On this day flags are to be flown across the nation.
Flag day commemorates the date in 1777 when the Second Continental Congress approved the design for its first national flag. The idea to set aside a day to honor the national flag came from Bernard J. Cigrand, a Wisconsin schoolteacher who in 1885 urged his students to observe June 14 as “Flag Birthday.”
He later wrote an essay urging Americans to proclaim the date as the day to celebrate the flag. In 1888, William T. Kerr of Pennsylvania founded the American Flag Day Association of Western Pennsylvania.
On June 14, 1777, the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution stating that “the flag of the United States be 13 stripes, alternate red and white,” and that “the union be 13 stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.” The stars were organized in a circular pattern representing each of the 13 colonies in support of the Revolutionary War: Virginia, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maryland, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Delaware, North Carolina, South Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Georgia.
At the time it was stipulated that stars be added to the American flag on July 4 following the admission of each new state. The last star was added to the flag on July 4, 1960, after Hawaii achieved statehood in 1959.
In the 1950s, when it seemed certain that Alaska would be admitted to the union as the 49th state, designers began retooling the flag to add a 49th star to the existing 48. But a more foresighted, 17-year-old Ohio history student named Bob Heft disassembled his family’s 48-star flag and stitched on 50 stars in a proportional pattern. He handed in his flag to his history teacher for a class project, explaining that he expected Hawaii would soon achieve statehood as well.
The design was sent to Heft’s congressman, Walter Moeller, who presented it to President Dwight Eisenhower. After both new states joined the Union, Eisenhower selected Heft’s flag design. On July 4, 1960, the president and the high school student raised the new 50-star banner at a ceremony at Fort McHenry, of “The Star Spangled Banner” fame.
The U.S. Flag Code, established in 1959, stipulates the rules and regulations regarding the use and display of the flag.
Among those rules are that the Stars and Stripes should not be used as apparel, bedding or drapery and that the American flag should always be kept aloft, meaning that rugs and carpets featuring the Stars and Stripes are barred by the code.
The flag should never be dipped to any person or object unless it is responding to a salute from any ship of a foreign nation.
Historically this tradition comes from the 1908 Summer Olympics in London, where countries were asked to dip their flags to King Edward VII. The American flag bearers refused, proclaiming, “This flag dips to no earthly king.” The tradition was codified in 1911.
More stipulations in the code:
• The flag should never be displayed with the union side down except in times of great distress.
• The flag should never be used for any advertising purpose it should not be embroidered printed or otherwise impressed on such articles as cushions handkerchiefs napkins boxes or anything intended to be discarded after temporary use advertising shine signs should not be attached to the staff or halyard.
• The flag should not be used as part of a costume or athletic uniform except that a flag patch may be used on the uniforms of the military personnel, firefighters, police officers and members of patriotic organizations.
• When flown at night the flag should be illuminated.
The Flag Code stipulates, “When a U.S. flag is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, it should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”