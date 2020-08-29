OLEAN — For the past 10 years, Lou Ensworth has repaired and refurbished bicycles to resell at the St. Vincent de Paul store on North Union Street.
Ensworth, a retired city of Olean High School teacher, is modest about helping the store that helps those in need, noting it is just a “hobby” of his.
Charlie McCole, president of the St. Vincent de Paul’s thrift store board, said Ensworth’s contribution to the store is much more than that.
“He comes in a couple of times a week and if we need a bicycle he says ‘OK, I’ll bring one in,’” McCole said of Ensworth, who resides in Allegany. “Sometimes he has one with him, and sometimes he’ll say, ‘I’ll bring one in tomorrow.’”
McCole said Ensworth has refurbished and brought in at least six or more bicycles this year alone, which have been scooped up by customers during the pandemic.
“It’s been a blessing to us, because quite honestly, we sell them because that’s the only way we get any money to do anything else with around here,” McCole admitted. He noted Ensworth has been stopping by the store for a number of years to find out the needs of the facility or just to visit.
“He knows we’re here, so he stops in to talk,” McCole continued. “Sometimes he picks up something and sometimes he just stops by and says, ‘Oh hi, how are things going.’”
McCole said Ensworth is admired by all those who visit the store.
“Matter of fact, one of his former students was here the other day and they didn’t recognize one another,” McCole shared. “So all of a sudden they did” and she was happy to see her former teacher.
McCole believes that people such as Ensworth are what make Olean a good place to live.
“The nice thing about a small town is that you can make a difference, and it doesn’t take a lot to make a difference,” he added.
McCole said the store, which has been in the community for at least a half a century, raises funds through its sales to help the needy in the area.
“We have a small food pantry and a small medical loan closet here, and we also give financial assistance” to those in need, he said, noting the needy stop by the store on a cyclical basis depending on the financial help they receive from the government.
He said the store has a variety of items, including men, women and children’s clothing, household goods — and, of course, bicycles.
“If you’re looking for something, we have a lot of somethings,” he said with a laugh.
He said the shop is always in need of donations of items and funds.
The store, located at 441 N. Union St., currently is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays. After Labor Day, the store will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays.
For more information, contact the store during hours of operation at 373-0815.