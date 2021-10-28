ST. BONAVENTURE — Chris Stanley, longtime professor in the Department of Theology and Franciscan Studies at St. Bonaventure University, is one of the leaders of a local group seeking donations of money and supplies to assist approximately 335 Afghan evacuees who will be arriving in Buffalo in the next few months.
A coalition of four resettlement agencies and one medical center has banded together under the name Buffalo United for Afghan Evacuees to help the new arrivals get settled.
“Most left home with little more than the clothes on their backs, and the money that these agencies will receive from the government is not enough to provide them with food, housing, and medical care until they can obtain permission to work in the U.S. and live independently in the Buffalo community,” said Stanley, who retired last year after 22 years at the university. “They also have other needs that are not covered by government funding, such as language training and legal fees to process their asylum claims.”
The agencies want to raise $750,000 to cover the evacuees’ expenses for six months while they are getting settled into the community. About $320,000 has been raised so far. They are also looking for donations of gently used winter coats and new underwear and socks for men, women and children, along with $25 gift cards for Walmart or Target.
Monetary donations can be made through the coalition’s website, www.wnyrac.org. If you prefer to write a check, make it payable to “Jewish Family Services of WNY” (the lead agency for fundraising purposes) and write “Buffalo United for Afghan Evacuees” in the memo area. Mail it to Jewish Family Services of WNY, attn: Evacuees, 70 Barker St., Buffalo, N.Y., 14209.
To donate supplies, contact Stanley at cstanley@sbu.edu or (716) 372-4232 and he will tell you where to drop them off.
Stanley is also available to speak to community groups about the evacuees and the resettlement process. If people have contacts with such a group, email him at the address above.