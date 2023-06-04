LIMESTONE — Retired Rochester Police Officer Brett Sobieraski brought his eight-state run for a fallen comrade to Cattaraugus County Sunday morning.
A contingent of about 20 New York law enforcement officers met Sobieraski at the border, escorted by Bradford and Pennsylvania State Police vehicles.
Eight State For Maz is the name of Sobieraski’s run for Anthony “Maz” Mazurkiewicz, who was a member of an elite Rochester Police Department tactical unit with the designator “8” who died in the line of duty July 21, 2022. A 29-year member of the police force, he left a wife and four children.
Sobieraski started his run April 23 in Florida and is scheduled to finish June 11 in Rochester.
He admitted to having tears in his eyes when he saw the New York police officers and vehicles waiting at the border to show their support. Sobieraski shook hands with each of the officers from the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, Olean Police Department, Salamanca Police Department, New York State Police, Allegany Police and Seneca Nation marshals.
He paused and took out a blue heart-shaped rock he has carried on his journey out of his pocket. He said Mazurkiewicz’ widow Lynn gave him 10 of the blue heart-shaped stones before he left, asking him to leave one in each of the states he ran through. He left the stone along Route 219 near the border.
Sobieraski runs a marathon every day with help from different teams of officers who change every few days. “They have sacrificed so much to help me,” he said of the teams of police officers and friends.
As he completed his 26.2 miles on a recent day in central Pennsylvania, Mrs. Mazurkiewicz emerged from an RV. They hugged and both began crying. She was there to show her support for Sobieraski’s run in memory of her husband and stayed for the next day’s run.
He joked that he’d been running through mountainous Pennsylvania for so long the state wants him to pay taxes.
“Sunday morning is the best time to run,” Sobieraski said. “No one tries to run me over.”
Sobieraski said he expects to raise between $75,000 and $100,000 for the Mazurkiewicz Family.
On the last day of the run in Rochester, Sobieraski said 670 runners have signed up to run the last three miles to the finish line with him. There will be a ceremony for the family at the finish line.
Sobieraski said he decided on the run as a way to keep Mazurkiewicz’ memory alive.
“His death was forgotten after the first 24-hour news cycle,” Sobieraski said. He was the second officer in the unit killed in the line of duty in a little over two years.
Lt. Drew Silleman of the Sheriff’s Office, who helped organize the reception of law enforcement officers to support Sobieraski’s run for Mazurkiewicz, said he was glad for the fellow officers’ support.
For more information on how to donate to 8 States for Maz, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MY/Rochester/8StatesforMaz.