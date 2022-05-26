ELDRED — Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Craig “C.C.” Felker will be the guest speaker for Memorial Day at the Eldred World War II Museum, which is celebrating its 25th (plus one) anniversary this weekend as well.
Friday is the anniversary of the museum’s opening, on Memorial Day 1996. Executive Director Jesse Case said it is being celebrated as the 25th, since the COVID pandemic shut down any sort of celebration last year.
The museum will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. all weekend.
Saturday will be a living history event, by way of a visit with World War II American and Canadian reenactors. Sunday will be Founder’s Day, honoring Tim Roudebush.
Roudebush was a Kansas businessman with an interest in the Eldred area. His father, George, had facilitated the arrangement with the United States and Canadian governments to establish a munitions plant during World War II in Eldred.
His interest in history, particularly in learning from the lessons history has taught, moved him to create the museum.
The reenactors will be available at the museum on Sunday as well.
On Memorial Day, Eldred will hold a parade at 11 a.m. At 1 p.m. Felker will speak at the museum; he is executive director of the Society for Military History.
He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1981. Designated as an “unrestricted naval aviator” in 1982, he flew the SH-2F Seasprite and SH-60B Seahawk. During his operational career, he served in a variety of flying and non-flying assignments, the most notable of which was as officer in charge of a SH-60B detachment onboard U.S.S. Samuel B. Roberts during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, and as the director of the President’s Emergency Operations Center in the White House from 1995 to 1997.
In 1999, while assigned as a history instructor at the Naval Academy, Felker was selected for the Permanent Military Professor Program. He received his Ph.D. from Duke University in May 2004, and returned to the Academy the following June to the History Department.
Felker’s publications include Testing American Sea Power: U.S. Navy Strategic Exercises, 1923-1940, New Interpretations in Naval History, an edited collection of papers from the 2011 Naval History Symposium, and most recently No Moment of Victory: The NATO Training Mission in Afghanistan, 2009-20011, written following his one-year deployment as command historian for the NATO Training Mission Afghanistan in 2011.
In 2014, he was selected to chair the Naval Academy History Department, and retired from the Navy in September 2016.