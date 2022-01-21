BELMONT — The family of retired teacher Rose Fleming has established a scholarship in her honor through the Allegany County Area Foundation.
The $500 award will support an aspiring teacher with priority to graduates of Belfast or Fillmore central schools who will be pursuing teacher training at Fleming’s alma mater, St. Bonaventure University.
The first scholarship will be made this spring for the 2022-2023 academic year. Students can apply through the regular ACAF online application process (accessible through the ACAF website).
A first-generation college student from Rome, N.Y., Fleming attended the only college she applied to — St. Bonaventure — and is grateful for that education and the scholarships that made it possible. She cherished her time at St. Bonaventure and to this day is a “loud and proud” alumna. She can be found at nearly every home SBU men’s basketball game in her Bonnies gear.
A Southern Tier resident since those college days, Fleming taught for 39 years, most of that time at Belfast and Fillmore schools as a reading specialist. She developed a reputation as caring, generous and highly skilled teacher.
Fleming taught hundreds of children to read and nearly seven years into retirement former students still thank her and credit her for that ability.
Fleming actively contributes to her communities — she has been a school board member and club advisor. She is active with St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church and continues to encourage reading in her part-time librarian position at the Belfast Public Library.
For information about contributing to the Rose Fleming Scholarship or establishing a new fund, contact Bruce Campbell at ACAF via director@acafny.org or (585) 296-5616.