ANGELICA — Several young people earned ribbons and awards during the Allegany County Fair Youth Dairy Show this week.
This year’s show was judged by Courtney Charlesworth of Cattaraugus.
Beginning the show with Intermediate Showmanship, Morgan Holcomb of Friendship was first in class followed by Natalie Burrows and Shaelynn Eddy, both of Cuba, with blue ribbons. The first red award went to Jim Eshelman of Scio followed by Abigail Morton and Riley Blarr, both of Belmont.
In the Senior Showmanship division, first blue went to Taylor Brokaw of Friendship and second blue to Halayna Eddy of Cuba.
For the Novice division, topping the class was Hunter Hint of Friendship, while also receiving blue ribbons was Grant Bell of Bolivar.
In the Junior Showmanship division Bentley Foster of Friendship and Ben Eshelman of Scio received blue ribbons.
Winners in the Junior, Intermediate and Senior divisions received a halter sponsored by Zane Covert, while Novice received a halter sponsored by the Allegany County Pomona Grange.
The top two from each division competed for Master Showmanship. This year’s winner, Natalie Burrows, received a director’s chair sponsored by Lester York of The York Agency. Reserve Master Showmanship winner Morgan Holcomb received a backpack award from the Lyman family.
Four participants in Cloverbub Showman this year, open to 5- to 7-year-olds — Tinsley Foster, Lily Morton, Lynn Morton and Aubrey Tavano — received participation ribbons and buckets of supplies sponsored by Wild Geese Farm and the Allegany County Farm Bureau.
In the breed classes, highlights included:
AWARD SPONSOR RECIPIENTS
Grade Junior Champions, Chet & Donna Greene: Abigail Morton
Ayrshire Junior Champion, Dave’s Printing: Morgan Holcomb
Ayrshire Reserve Junior Champion, Hillcrest Homestead, LLC: Natalie Burrows
Guernsey Junior Champion, Val Dale Farms: Jim Eshelman
Holstein Junior Champion, Val Dale Farms: Riley Blarr
Holstein Reserve Junior Champion, Lost Valley Farm: Taylor Brokaw
Jersey Junior Champion, Hillcrest Homestead, LLC: Shaelynn Eddy
Jersey Reserve Junior Champion, Dave’s Printing: Morgan Holcomb
Brown Swiss Junior Champion, Hillcrest Homestead, LLC: Morgan Holcomb
Brown Swiss Reserve Junior Champion, For Kids Auto Repairs & Towing: Halayna Eddy
Ayrshire Senior Champion, Hillcrest Homestead, LLC: Morgan Holcomb
Ayrshire Reserve Senior Champion, For Kids Auto Repair & Towing: Natalie Burrows
Guernsey Senior Champion, Hillcrest Homestead, LLC: Natalie Burrows
Jersey Senior Championship, Center Vu Farm: Morgan Holcomb
Jersey Reserve Senior Champions, Hillcrest Homestead, LLC: Morgan Holcomb
Grade Grand Champion, Missy & Mike Holcomb: Abigail Morton
Ayrshire Grand Champion, Windfall Farms: Morgan Holcomb
Ayrshire Reserve Grand Champion, Missy & Mike Holcomb: Natalie Burrows
Holstein Grand Champion, Missy & Mike Holcomb: Riley Blarr
Holstein Reserve Grand Champion, Missy & Mike Holcomb: Taylor Brokaw
Jersey Grand Champion, Missy & Mike Holcomb: Morgan Holcomb
Jersey Reserve Grand Champion, Missy & Mike Holcomb: Morgan Holcomb
Brown Swiss Grand Champion, Windfall Farms: Morgan Holcomb
Brown Swiss Reserve Grand Champion, Missy & Mike Holcomb: Morgan Holcomb
Guernsey Grand Champion, Missy & Mike Holcomb: Jim Eshelman
Guernsey Reserve Grand Champion, Windfall Farms: Natalie Burrows
Supreme Champion, Birds All Dairy: Morgan Holcomb
Best Breed and Owned, Cheyenne Wolfer Memorial: Morgan Holcomb
Dairy Herd-1st place: Friendship Everlasting 4-H Club
Club Herd 1st place: Friendship Everlasting 4-H Club
Lynn Bliven, agriculture and natural resources issue leader with the Cornell Cooperative Extension in Belmont, thanked Charlesworth for giving "valuable encouragement and feedback to the participants."
A graduate of Alfred State College, where she participated in the judging team, Charlesworth raises and shows primarily Ayrshires and is employed as the calf and heifer manager at Bainbridge Farm in West Almond.