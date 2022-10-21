OLEAN — The city's Department of Public Works said that several streets will be restriped on Monday, with delays expected during the work.
The DPW asks residents to refrain from putting leaves out until after the striping crew has gone through your area on Monday.
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.
The contractor’s striping crew will be on site at these locations:
• Hamilton Avenue (North Union Street to North Barry Street)
• North Barry Street (East State Street to Hamilton)
• West State Street (1st Street to 13th Street)
• Delaware Avenue (North Union to North Barry)
• North Union (Main Street to Franklin Street)
• Franklin Street and Johnson Street (North Union to Homer Street)
• Buffalo Street (Homer to city line)
• West Riverside Drive (South Union Street to city line)
• East Riverside Drive (Indiana Avenue to city line)
• Front Street (Garden Avenue to East State)
• Prospect Avenue (Front to Fifth Avenue)