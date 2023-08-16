WELLSVILLE — The time is getting closer for when the Community Clock project will be completed and unveiled.
Since August 2021 the Community Clock has been a topic of discussion in the village and further afield. At that time, after reading an article concerning the need to refurbish and repair the clock, former Wellsville resident Dan Higgins of Dallas, Texas, contacted the Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce, which was heading up the project, saying he wanted to help.
With his support, the project took off.
Since then, the clock has undergone several repairs and refurbishment first started by Angelica businessman Paul Robbins, who completed the initial repair. Then it was found — or recalled — that the clock chimed. Higgins, who once worked in the bank where the clock was originally located, remembered hearing the chimes while he conducted business.
Bruce Thomas, executive director of the Chamber, found that the original clock chimes were part of the collection at the Nathaniel Dike Museum, and went in search of someone who could replace them.
With the help of Immaculate Conception Church he was directed to James White, a chimes and carillon expert. He installed digital chimes, due to the poor condition of the originals. The new chimes play at the top of the hour and every 15 minutes and can be programmed to play nontraditional music.
The holdup on the project was the sale and installation of new bricks and pavers to add to the original display at the clock base. Pavers and bricks were again sold to the public to help pay for the restoration and the future maintenance of the clock. They were sold throughout 2020-21.
This past Monday, the new pavers and bricks were installed on the clock site by Dylan Foust of the Olney-Foust Funeral Home. The original pavers and bricks will be polished.
In the meantime, the clock proper and the stained-glass inserts have undergone cleaning, new plexiglass was installed to protect the four clock faces and it was painted by the Sherman Paint Co. at no cost.
More paver work is to be done, but essentially the project is finished, Thomas said. Now it is time to wait, he said, while the Chamber coordinates with all those involved in the restoration work, including Higgins, to find a day to celebrate and unveil the refurbished Community Clock.
Carrie Redman, head of the Wellsville Development Corporation, which now oversees the clock, thanked everyone who had a hand in making the project happen and recognize those who donated their services to get the old clock up and running. She also said that money from the sale of the 48 new pavers and 30 new bricks and from donations has been placed in a special account for the maintenance of the clock.
To continue the maintenance more pavers and bricks may be sold in the future.
Thomas said the clock will be serviced twice a year by White and company. He said it probably will not be until fall before the clock ceremony takes place.
For decades the clock stood in front of the old bank on Main Street and through sleet, snow, rain, hail and sunshine kept villagers on time. The building is now the current site of Brand Names.
When the bank closed, the clock was removed and put into storage. Sometime after the turn of the century the clock was “found” and it was decided that it should be polished up, set, and placed in front of the Municipal Building. Local stained glass artists Donna and Jim Leonard were hired to replace the bank’s logo and signs with stained glass art representing Wellsville. Now hot air balloons decorate the clock.
There was also a project to sell memorial pavers and bricks to serve as a base for the clock. The clock is an icon in the village and appears in numerous publications about the village.