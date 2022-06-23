OLEAN — An opening reception will be held this weekend for the current Tri-County Arts Council exhibit, “Restless Creativity” by Debra Eck, which is on display through July 2.
The reception is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the TCAC building, 110 W. State St.
“Like many artists today my work is not defined by any single material,” Eck said. “I move restlessly between mediums, letting each idea find its own expression. This exhibition is a survey of works both old and new, that showcases the variety of materials and techniques used in my studio practice and highlights the common themes that run through them all.”
Eck is a book and installation artist who works primarily with thread, text and fibers. Her work is in public and private collections, both here and in Europe. Originally from Essex in the UK, she has lived and worked in Western New York for more than 30 years. She received a BFA in painting from the University at Buffalo, and an MA in Visual Culture from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle (UK).
After many years of working as a college instructor at Jamestown Community College and SUNY Fredonia, Eck has chosen to focus on teaching adults in community settings. She is currently the director of the Pearl City Clay House program at Infinity Visual and Performing Arts in Jamestown, and is a member of many local arts organizations, including TCAC where she sits on the board.
One of the pieces from the show (photo attached), “Berehina,” is unique binding inspired by traditional Ukrainian redwork patterns, hand stamping, embroidery and needle lace.
“This book really began with a pretty crazy idea – to translate some old traditional embroidery designs into binding patterns that could be used to create exposed spine book structures,” Eck said. “I was fortunate to be offered a residency by the TurkeyLand Cove Foundation, which I used to pursue the idea of turning this design, taken from a matrimonial apron from Ukraine. It took about a week to work out the sewing pattern and execute a model of the sewing itself. I’m so grateful for the opportunity that residency offered me to focus on this project in such a singular way. The motif itself of part of a long tradition of ‘folk’ motifs that can be found in all corners of the world, worked by women to confer protection, and blessings on the wearer. The interior of the book, its content, is a meditation on the divine feminine, her names, and attributes. The covers are rust dyed paper; the sewing is worked in Irish linen thread.”
For more information on this and any other exhibits at the TCAC, visit the web site www.tricountyartscouncil.org or call (716) 372-7455. TCAC is open Tuesday – Friday 12-6 & Saturday 12-5 at 110 West State St in Olean.