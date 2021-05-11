Restaurant Revitalization Program webinar Thursday
BELMONT — The U.S. Small Business Administration has just released a new grant opportunity for restaurants and bars that were impacted by COVID-19.
The Restaurant Revitalization Program is a program to provide funding to help restaurants and other eligible businesses keep their doors open.
This program will provide restaurants with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location.
Recipients will not be required to repay the funding, if funds are used for eligible uses no later than March 11, 2023.
The ACCORD corporation has set up a webinar hosted by Jacob Winterhalter to discuss the program in more detail and to host any questions that applicable business may have. The webinar will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday and pre-registration will be required for access.
For assistance contact ACCORD at (585) 268-7605 ext. 1711 or jwinterhalter@accordcorp.org.