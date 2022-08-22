OLEAN — The Olean Kennel Club will host a Responsible Dog Owners Day at the Olean Farmers Market at Lincoln Park in Olean on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Since 1884, the American Kennel Club has been the go to resource for knowledge about dogs. In the 1980s, the AKC was increasingly aware of the problems facing dogs due to irresponsible owners. In 1989, the AKC initiated the Canine Good Citizen program to address the issues facing both people and dogs.

 

