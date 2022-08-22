OLEAN — The Olean Kennel Club will host a Responsible Dog Owners Day at the Olean Farmers Market at Lincoln Park in Olean on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Since 1884, the American Kennel Club has been the go to resource for knowledge about dogs. In the 1980s, the AKC was increasingly aware of the problems facing dogs due to irresponsible owners. In 1989, the AKC initiated the Canine Good Citizen program to address the issues facing both people and dogs.
The CGC essentially trains an owner to be responsible towards their dog and trains a dog to be a well behaved member of a community. Dogs are socialized and learn the basic behaviors every dog needs to be welcome in a community. Owners learn about their basic responsibilities towards a living being who is totally dependent on them for their welfare.
During the Responsible Dog Owners Day, there will be free literature available on various activities and classes, representatives of OKC to talk to, and a Meet the Breeds with 12+ different breeds of dogs available to meet and get to know.
OKC is also gearing up with a fall season of classes for dogs and their owners including Bonding Through Trick Training, Intro to Agility and S.T.A.R. Puppy classes. For more information, please visit online www.oleankennelclub.com