The proposed site for a combined Quicklee’s and Tim Hortons is located in an unzoned, mixed-use residential and business area along Route 417 in the town of Wellsville.

WELLSVILLE — It wasn’t all coffee and "Welcome to the neighborhood" when town of Wellsville residents told the town board Wednesday they don’t want a Quicklee’s/Tim Hortons in their backyard.

The board’s agenda, published prior to the meeting, called for discussion of the Quicklee’s site plan, a response to the findings of the Allegany County Planning Board and a negative declaration to the environmental impact statement. That brought out about a dozen area residents who stated they object to the location of a gas station in their mixed residential/business neighborhood, known locally as Morningside.

