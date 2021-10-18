OLEAN — Residents looking to switch from garbage tags to rented totes should be able to start in November.
Casella Waste Systems reported to city officials that residents looking to rent the 35-gallon, 64-gallon or 96-gallon totes may do so by calling (800) 227-3552, as high call volume is expected. A number of totes are on hand already, but residents may have to wait for deliveries and delays may be possible.
Under a contract with the city approved by the Common Council last week, the company will begin offering residential curbside collection in three sizes of provided waste can — from 35 to 96 gallons — at flat rates of $8 to $24 a month. Residents may continue buying individual garbage tags, however as many as 1,000 customers are anticipated to switch to the new system.
Zero-sort recycling and summer brush removal will continue for users, city officials said.
City officials also reported that the billing and customer service calls will go to Casella directly, and users interested in switching to cans and monthly rentals should call Casella.