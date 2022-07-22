Republicans in New York seized on Thursday's physical attack of gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin to highlight their ongoing opposition to bail reforms in the state.
Zeldin was speaking Thursday evening during a campaign stop in the Rochester-area town of Perinton when an assailant got on the stage and accosted the GOP candidate, who is a congressman from Long Island.
David Jakubonis, 43, of Fairport, a U.S. Army veteran who was charged with attempted assault in the second degree, had what appeared to be a sharp object on the knuckles of his right hand as he closed in on Zeldin. The congressman reacted by grabbing Jakubonis' right arm and, as others moved to subdue the assailant, both went down on the stage.
Jakubonis was released with no bail after his arrest and arraignment on the charge.
“As our governor and Democrat majorities continue to ignore the crime crisis they’ve created with their pro-criminal policies, violence continues to rage across New York state’s cities and communities," state Sen. George Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, said in a statement Friday. "I am relieved that Congressman Zeldin and members of his campaign team weren’t seriously injured. However, thousands of innocent New Yorkers who have been victimized thanks to One Party Rule’s reckless criminal justice ‘reforms’ haven’t been as fortunate.
"Revolving door justice is putting us all at risk and must end if public safety is to be restored," Borrello added.
Assemblyman Joseph Giglio said increased violence in Rochester this year, which also included the shooting death of a police officer and the wounding of another on Thursday, is an example of how drastically respect for life has continually eroded the state.
“The ambush-style shooting of two police officers, along with the attack of Congressman Lee Zeldin while on the campaign trail, reflects the breakdown in respect for law enforcement officers and public servants," Giglio, R-Gowanda, said in a statement.
“Our criminal justice system needs to be updated to protect our citizens, rather than criminals," the assemblyman said. "This rise in violence is exactly what my colleagues and I warned of when bail reform was first introduced" and passed in 2019.
The state’s laws exempting all but the most serious crimes and exceptional circumstances from cash bail have been roundly criticized by Republicans since bail reform was enacted.
Assemblyman Mike Lawler, R-Rockland County, called Friday for an immediate special session to address what he coined the “Attempted Assassination Loophole” in in the state's cashless bail law.
Lawler characterized the incident with Zeldin a "heinous attempted assassination" of a member of Congress and yet the fact that the "deranged individual" was released on his own recognizance "mere hours later is insanity, plain and simple.”
Lawler pointed out that Gov. Kathy Hochul moved swiftly to address the recent Supreme Court decisions around concealed carry and abortion access.
"Will she operate with the same expediency when her leading opponent was nearly assassinated?" Lawler asked. "Her response will be telling.”