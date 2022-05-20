Political map mayhem continued for Republicans in the 23rd Congressional District Friday as they waited for a special master to finalize new maps for congressional and state Senate districts.
The maps still had not been released as of 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Cattaraugus County Republican Chairman Robert C. Keis Sr. said by mid-afternoon he hadn’t heard any word on the final lines being drawn for State Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister in Steuben County.
“I thought we’d have the maps by now,” Keis said.
The pool of potential Republican congressional candidates has grown to seven with the announcement Friday by Marc Cenedella, a Fredonia native, that he would seek the nomination for the special election to complete former congressman Tom Reed’s current term and a two-year term in November.
Cenedella joins other potential candidates Rep. Claudia Tenney of Utica, Rep. Chris Jacobs of Orchard Park, former state Sen. Catharine Young of Olean, state Sen George Borrello of Sunset Bay, former Reed congressional aide Joe Sempolinski, who is the Steuben County Republican chairman, and Raymond Juliano of Springville in seeking the congressional nomination.
County party chairs will nominate a candidate for the special election, while candidates will have to circulate nominating petitions for the new 23rd District
Unless the lines are adjusted from the special master’s draft map, the 23rd District will include more than half of the towns in Erie County, including Orchard Park. Jacobs had previously announced he would run in the 24rd District that runs all the way to Watertown, but his home is no longer in that district.
It is unclear whether Jacobs would move in order to run in the 23rd District. However, Jacobs and Tenney spoke last week, an indication that Jacobs was considering running in the 23rd, some observers speculated.
Tenney’s current 22nd District has taken on a new shape with it running between Utica, Rome and Syracuse. Whether she would seek to run in that revamped district after already campaigning in the 23rd District — 100 miles from her home — is not clear.
If Tenney or Jacobs were named by GOP chairs to run for the 23rd in the special election, they would have to resign their current seats.
Young and Sempolinski had initially backed away from the race after Tenney announced she would leave her district and run in the 23rd. Sempolinski has since said he would seek appointment to run in the special election in August, but did not commit to running in the November election.
Young has said she will decide once the maps become final, while Borrello said much the same. He will decide whether to enter a Republican primary after he sees the final maps.
New lines were also being drawn by the special master for state Senate seats that were also have found to have been gerrymandered by state legislature Democrats that led to the special master drawing the New York maps.
Candidates are expected to take the weekend to announce their plans after the new district lines are finalized with McAllister, the Steuben County jurist, and announced late Friday.