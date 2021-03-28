OLEAN — An Olean police officer was reportedly involved in a shooting on Garden Avenue just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday — with a vehicle involved in the incident then careening into and shattering a monument in War Veterans Park.
An Olean Common Council member posted on Facebook this morning that the initial incident occurred on the 600 block of Garden Avenue and involved the driver of a vehicle attempting to run an officer down.
Alderman John Crawford posted:
"Early this morning at approximately 3:26 a.m. there was an Olean Police Department Officer involved in a shooting. This took place on the 600 Block of Garden Ave. where the suspect vehicle attempted to run down the Officer. The vehicle involved then proceeded west on State where it crashed in War Vets Park. The investigation of this incident has been turned over to the NY State Police."
At War Veterans Park later Sunday morning, numerous law enforcement personnel were on hand as a small SUV, which had struck and shattered the Irish Famine Memorial on the park grounds, was being removed from the scene.
Dozens of stones, which made up the circular base of the memorial, littered the park in several feet in all directions near the walkway that is at the bottom of the embankment below West State Street. Witnesses earlier said a large piece of monument was on the roof of the vehicle.
Law enforcement personnel would not answer questions at the scene, referring any media queries to investigators. The Olean Police Department indicated late Sunday morning that the investigation is being handled by state police.
The incident occurred less than four days after the shooting death of a 35-year-old Jamestown man near the corner of South Third and West Green streets at around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday.
No arrests have been made in the murder of 35-year-old Alexis Figueroa, who died later in Olean General Hospital.
There have been no updates updates in that case.