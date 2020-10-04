BRADFORD, Pa. — Law enforcement investigators were still on the scene Sunday night of what was reported as a shooting that morning in Eldred.
District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer said that around 9 a.m. Sunday, state police were dispatched to a report of a shooting in an apartment on Cris Drive in Eldred. Anyone who might have been involved fled before troopers arrived, she said.
Officials did not confirm whether anyone was injured, but said no one was inside the residence when a state police trooper arrived.
“The Forensic Services Unit of the State Police were called in to process the scene,” Shaffer said. “Law enforcement remains at the scene as of the time of this writing and continue to interview witnesses in an attempt to identify and locate the actors.”
Shaffer did not release any details on what was found at the scene. She said more information would be released as the investigation continues.
No names have been released, and it was unclear how many people may have been involved.
The district attorney indicated that actors in the alleged incident are still at large.
“Citizens should always remain cautious but law enforcement does not believe this is a random attack,” Shaffer explained.
Anyone with information contact Lewis Run-based state police at 368-9230 or call 911.