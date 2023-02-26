Property taxes

New York is among the highest with states for property taxes, according to a WalletHub study.

New York homeowners pay among the highest property taxes in the country, according to a new report by the personal finance website WalletHub.

The Empire State has the eighth highest property taxes in the U.S., according to the report — 2023's Property Taxes by State, which also includes Washington D.C. The annual tax on a $244,900 home, the median home value in the U.S. in 2021, is an estimated $4,231 in New York.

