The governor of New York wants to increase taxes on cigarettes and extend a flavored vaping ban to all other flavored tobacco products.

Gov. Kathy Hochul's plans to hike cigarette taxes and expand a flavored vaping ban to other products would fuel black markets and create a fiscal hole for the state to fill, according to a new report by the Tax Foundation.

Hochul's plan, unveiled during her State of the State address earlier this month, calls for raising the per-pack tax for cigarettes from $4.35 to $5.35, making the highest tax of any state even higher. If approved, it would be the state's first cigarette tax increase in a decade.

