BELIVDERE — Reports that Great Lakes Cheese has terminated talks on a $500 million production facility could not be confirmed, but state officials said they planned to work with developers if a new site is being sought.
Media reports citing unnamed sources indicated that the Ohio-based company would withdraw a request for eminent domain takings near the Interstate 86 exit in Belvidere and talks would cease on finding a site for the plant to replace the aging facility in Cuba.
In a joint statement Tuesday following the media reports, state Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, and Assemblyman Joe Giglio, R-Gowanda, said, if true, the move would not be unexpected in the face of pushback against the eminent domain action, and they said they would work to find another site in the county.
“At this point, we are involved at the highest levels of state government and have come up with viable solutions that, we believe, offer a solid path forward for the siting of this new plant,” the legislators said in the statement. “Great Lakes Cheese has a long history in Allegany County and is known for its strong commitment to its employees and the community. We will continue to foster collaboration among all stakeholders to ensure this great legacy continues.”
County IDA officials did not respond Tuesday to a request for comment.
Announced in January, the Allegany County Industrial Development Agency said it was working with GLC to construct the facility. The project was expected to create 200 jobs after construction, in addition to moving more than 200 jobs from the current facility on Haskell Road in the town of Cuba.
Chosen as a site was a cornfield on County Road 20, allowing for access to the Genesee River for treated wastewater discharge, hundreds of acres of open and flat land to expand later, a drive of less than a mile to connect to Interstate 86, and access to enough utilities like electricity, natural gas and municipal water — the only site developers said offered those necessities in the county that was not already developed.
GLC officials and property owners Charles and Elizabeth Bares of Ellicottville — who own the property through a holding company which allows a separate holding company owned by the couple to farm corn for a 3,000-head dairy farm in Cattaraugus County — were unable to come to a deal on the property, leading to the start of eminent domain proceedings in March.
The amount to be paid appeared to be a major point of contention in the negotiations. While IDA and farm officials did not disclose the amount of the offer, IDA leaders indicated it was roughly eight times what the property was valued at by an independent appraisal. The only public value of the property — the tax assessment — indicates a value of $189,500, according to county records.
That figure cannot be used to generate a price for the eminent domain proceedings.
Under New York law, governments and agencies like IDAs may condemn properties for various reasons, including private development if the property “may be required for a public use, benefit or purpose.” A 2005 U.S. Supreme Court decision ruled that taking private land for commercial development qualified as “public use.”
While legal, such actions are generally seen negatively across the political spectrum. Many states — led by Republicans and Democrats alike — changed eminent domain laws following the case. However, New York did not.
The proposed action led to an online petition with thousands of signatures, as well as a rally at the county office building.