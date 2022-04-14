SYRACUSE (TNS) — Opioid abuse, obesity and mental illness are some of the newly identified occupational hazards killing and sickening a growing number of workers in New York state, according to a new Upstate Medical University research report.
Those conditions and other work-related illnesses kill an estimated 7,016 New Yorkers and cause more than 2 million cases of non-fatal occupational diseases annually in the state, the report shows.
The report by researchers who run Upstate’s Occupational Health Clinical Center calls the toll of work -related disease an “epidemic hidden in plain sight.”
The 7,016 death toll cited in the report is based on estimated portions of deaths that may be attributed to occupational causes. Neither New York nor the federal government systematically track the numbers of workplace-related deaths and illnesses.
The death toll does not include workplace accidents such as slips and falls.
Dr. Michael Lax, medical director of the clinic, said work-related health problems are often ignored, even though they are preventable.
Lax and Jeannette Zoeckler, the clinic’s director of preventive services, collaborated on the study which provides the first statewide look at occupational disease in 30 years. Their report says the state has made little progress since then reducing occupational disease.
Lax said they did the study because in recent years there’s been an explosion of low wage jobs, a decline in unionization and a change in thinking about what constitutes an occupational disease.
Drug abuse, for example, was not traditionally viewed as a work-related hazard.
But now it is. Police officers, for example, can get sick if they are exposed to fentanyl, a highly potent opioid, while conducting drug busts or responding to an overdose, Lax said.
Construction workers are at high risk of opioid overdoses and death because they are often prescribed the painkilling drugs after suffering injuries on the job, Lax said.
Many construction workers can only work when the weather is good. “There is a high incentive for them to stay on the job and keep working, and they may use opioids to do that,” Lax said.
The report says work also is feeding America’s obesity problem.
“Jobs have become more sedentary, with more people spending time at work sitting or moving minimally, often in front of a computer screen,” the report says. Obesity, in turn, can lead to diabetes, heart disease and other health problems.
Job-related stress can lead to depression, anxiety, worker burnout and high blood pressure.
“The pandemic has many people strained and feeling like they are at their wit’s end,” Zoeckler said.
Teachers and health care workers, in particular, have been exposed to high levels of stress during the pandemic.
About two-thirds of the Upstate clinic’s patients suffer from musculoskeletal issues such as muscle and nerve disorders. These diseases are often caused by physical repetitive work in food service, health care and janitorial maintenance. Zoeckler said these problems tend to show up in understaffed workplaces where employees are pushed to work faster.
Lax and Zoeckler said despite the high numbers of ill workers, there isn’t enough funding and clinical resources to treat them.
There are only 30 board-certified occupational medical specialists in the state who accept patients with workers’ compensation insurance.
Lax and Zoeckler said they hope their report brings more attention to workplace illness and spurs action to increase funding for prevention and treatment.