BUFFALO — Three Buffalo police officers were reportedly wounded Tuesday evening during a pursuit, WGRZ TV reported.
Buffalo Police were investigating the shootings that happened near East Ferry Street and Fillmore Avenue. The officers were taken to ECMC. WGRZ reported the injuries to the officers appear to be non-life-threatening, police said.
WGRZ reported that, during a press conference, police said a traffic stop at the Foot of Ferry led to the police chase after the alleged persons of interest drove off when officers attempted to pull over the vehicle. That chase went through several parts of the city.
Police said, during the chase, one of the alleged persons of interest open fire on officers, hitting one officer multiple times. The chase continued and one of the persons of interest was let out of the vehicle.
One officer that was shot was saved by their bulletproof vest.
As the chase ended near Ferry and Fillmore shots rang out again. Another officer was shot in the arm and ear and the person of interest was also shot.
Police said that person of interest is at ECMC and another person of interest is in custody.