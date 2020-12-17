WELLSVILLE — While heavy snow fell outside, members of the Wellsville Town Board quelled a storm of their own.
Town Supervisor Shad Alsworth called an emergency meeting of the board after receiving a letter of resignation from the newly elected tax collector. The meeting was called at the airport for Wednesday night, just as the predicted winter storm got well underway.
Democrat Deborah Ramsey was elected tax collector in November when Republicans failed to put a candidate on the ballot. At last Wednesday’s meeting of the town board, she was introduced after being asked to attend the meeting.
During the meeting it came to the board’s attention that there were problems when they explained that the job required 20 to 25 hours of work a week for a salary of $5,000. A deputy tax collector could be hired to help, with the cost of the deputy coming out of the tax collector’s salary.
At the meeting, Ramsey told the board that while she was still interested in the post, she had recently accepted a full-time position that would limit the hours she would be able to do the job.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Alsworth said that Ramsey had submitted her resignation in which she wrote se didn’t believe she could fulfill the hours required.
“Though there are no specific requirements to be in the town office per the County Treasurer’s office it is in the best interest, due to the high volume of payments, that your minimum requirement of 25 hours a week be met, and it is my opinion that probably that number is underestimated,” she wrote. “Paying the assistant 25% out of my $5,000 is different. To me it should be a separate budget allotment, though there is no doubt it is well deserved.”
Ramsey wrote that she would be significantly losing money from the hours she would have to give up at her regular employment to fulfill the tax collector role.
“The hardest thing for me to understand is why would someone agree to be bonded for upwards of $10,000,000 yet make less than starting wages at Burger King or McDonald’s?” she wrote.
Addressing that situation prior to the meeting, Alsworth said that he works 40 or more hours a week for the town board and only receives a $9,000 yearly salary.
“This is my way of serving the community and giving back,” he said.
At the meeting it was noted that Ramsey had met the legal formalities, allowing the town board, during its special session, to appoint a replacement tax collector for 2021. The position will once again be on the ballot in November 2021 to fill the unexpired term of former tax collector Joanne Green.
At the emergency meeting the board approved Deputy Town Clerk Sally Boehl to fill out the term of tax collector until the next meeting of the board where she will be approved for 2021.
Alsworth explained that someone has to be in place to receive the tax payments that will be coming in the at the end of this year and at the first of next year.
Boehl, who has worked for the town since July was a write-in candidate for Wellsville Town Tax Collector in the last election. She is well-known in the community having worked for a number of years at Tractor Supply and Dollar General.