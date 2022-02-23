Just as much of New York’s Southern Tier will see changes to its congressional district for 2022, a district in neighboring Pennsylvania will see a change in boundaries.
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson said Wednesday that he will run for re-election in the redrawn 15th Congressional District, which includes McKean County and will absorb Potter County.
Thompson, R-Centre County, made his announcement to seek a seventh term following a 4-3 ruling by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that updated congressional district lines.
“While I am deeply disappointed the court-drawn map excludes a few counties and communities that I currently represent, those individuals know they will always have my support,” Thompson said in a statement. “I am also fully committed to delivering results for every community in PA-15 and continuing with top-notch constituent services our residents deserve.”
Thompson was the clear winner in the scenario that essentially combined the existing 15th District with much of U.S. Rep. Fred Keller’s 12th District, which will cease to exist.
Keller, a Republican from Snyder County whose current district includes Potter County, said Wednesday he will run in the new 9th District, challenging fellow GOP Rep. Dan Meuser of Luzerne County, according to the Daily Item of Sunbury, Pa.
Thompson represents the 15th Congressional District, which includes McKean, Elk, Cameron, Warren, Forest, Clarion, Venango, Armstrong, Jefferson, Clearfield and Indiana counties and portions of Centre, Cambria and Butler counties.
Keller’s 12th District includes Potter County in its most northwest point, Susquehanna County in its northeast, and down to Perry and Mifflin counties in the south central part of the state.
The new 15th District includes Warren, McKean, Potter and Tioga counties across the Northern Tier and Armstrong, Jefferson, Clearfield, Centre, Union and Snyder counties across its south, which also included a northern third of Indiana County. In its heart the district includes Elk, Cameron, Forest and Clarion counties, while it also includes large portions of Venango County in its west and Lycoming County in its east.
By far, the greater portion of the new district includes more of Thompson’s current district than Keller’s.
“I look forward to meeting the hardworking families, farmers, small business owners and veterans in the counties that were added to PA-15,” Thompson said. “In many instances, this will be a reunion, because I have previous represented many of these counties during my time in Congress.”
Thompson, whose district will remain the largest geographically in Pennsylvania, is the Republican leader of the House Agriculture Committee and a senior member of the House Committee on Education and Labor.
The state Supreme Court broke a partisan deadlock over the new map that otherwise broadly adheres to the outlines of current congressional districts, as the state loses one seat because of low population growth.
The Democratic-majority court picked a 17-district map that had been proposed by a group of Democratic-aligned voters who sued last year in an effort to get the court involved.