Rep. Chris Jacobs announced Friday afternoon he would not seek re-election to Congress in the new 23rd Congressional District after solid opposition to his support of an assault weapons ban in the wake of the recent shooting massacres of 10 Black Buffalo residents and 19 children and two teachers in Texas.
Jacobs' Orchard Park home was included in the new 23rd and last week he and Rep. Claudia Tenney “switched” districts. The 23rd will now include much of southern and western Erie County outside the City of Buffalo.
Tenney, R-Utica, had announced early this year she would run in the new 23rd, but decided last month to run in what is largely Jacobs’ current 27th District.
Jacobs announced he would no longer seek the new 23rd seat about 4 p.m. in a press conference outside Buffalo City Hall.
“Today I am announcing that I will not run for the 23rd Congressional District," he stated. "I will finish out my time as a member of Congress to the end of the year."
The now vacant 23rd seat was last held by former Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, who resigned in May to take a lobbying post in Washington, D.C.
“We have a problem in our country in terms of both our major parties,” Jacobs said. “If you stray from a party position, you are annihilated. For the Republicans, it became pretty apparent to me over the last week that that issue is gun control. Any gun control.”
He said he wanted to avoid an intra-party fight that would have been inevitable had he stayed in the race and predicted Republicans “absolute position” on guns will hurt the party in the long run.
“Look, if you’re not going to take a stand on something like this, I don’t know what you’re going to take a stand on,” Jacobs said, citing the pain of families in Buffalo, Uvalde, Texas, and numerous of cities and towns where mass shootings have occurred.
Jacobs came to Olean on May 25 on the first leg of a tour of Southern Tier counties, meeting with conservative supporters at Good Times of Olean.
Robert C. Keis Sr., Cattaraugus County Republican Party chairman, said he had hoped to avoid a GOP primary in the 23rd, but that the vacancy left by Reed’s resignation continues to lead to messy politics.
Keis called Jacobs after his comments expressing support for an assault weapons ban and asked if the congressman knew what he had done to his political future. The GOP chairman then withdrew his endorsement of Jacobs.
Since Jacobs announced he would not run for Congress again, another candidate could enter the fray, Keis said. Former gubernatorial candidate and real estate mogul Carl Paladino of Buffalo has expressed interest, he said.
Paladino joins a long list of potential congressional candidates in the 23rd District, including state GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy, a Cattaraugus County native now living in Niagara County.
Others listed by Keis were Michael Zigler of Tompkins County and Fredonia native Marc Cenedella, who he said lives in New York City.
“Cathy Young is out,” Keis said, referring to the former state senator of Olean. “She and Joe (Sempolinski) are the only ones who actually live in the district. ... Cathy said the timing was bad.”
Young is executive director of the Cornell Center for Excellence in Food and Agriculture at Geneva.
“I’m supporting Joe Sempolinski for the special election and Nick Langworthy in the new 23rd District,” Keis said. He said he wished there was a candidate from the district.
“I’m hoping over the weekend that things will sort themselves out so we’ll know who the candidate is going to be,” Keis said. “Infighting among the Republicans is not the best thing.”
Democrats are backing Max Della Pia, the Tioga County Democratic Party chairman and former U.S. Air Force officer, for both the special election to fill Reed’s seat until Dec. 31 and the new 23rd District that includes part of Erie County.
Della Pia, too, would have to move into the new district if elected, since Tioga County was not included in the new 23rd District approved by the courts.