SOUTH DAYTON — Congressman-elect Nicholas Langworthy returned to his roots Wednesday and held a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony before family and old and new friends at his alma mater Pine Valley Central School.
“It’s great to be back at Pine Valley,” Langworthy exclaimed as he began to introduce his family members.
More than 200 supporters including his parents, Ted and Priscilla, watched as Langworthy was sworn in by Chautauqua County Judge David Foley as his 8-year-old daughter Madelyn held a Bible on the stage of the high school auditorium.
Langworthy said that his wife remained at home with their infant son Oliver Theodore, the current “rock star” of the family, who was born just before the midterm election.
Langworthy, who still holds the title of New York State Republican chairman, will be formally sworn in as the 23rd District representative at noon on Jan. 3 along with the rest of the 435 House members in the 118th Congress.
Langworthy’s first remarks to those gathered in the auditorium were for those who had suffered from the snowstorm in Erie County and those who lost their lives. “We send our thoughts and prayers to those affected by the storm,” he said.
He thanked speakers including Assemblymen Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda and Andrew Goodell, R-Chautauqua County. Giglio reminded the audience that South Dayton, Langworthy’s hometown, was in Cattaraugus County, even if the Pine Valley school was not.
Langworthy admitted to “a flood of memories” as he entered the auditorium. The gravity of the situation was not lost on him, Langworthy said.
He thanked Pine Valley Superintendent Bryna Moritz for her welcoming remarks, as well as Master of ceremonies Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and Seneca Nation Councilor Odie Porter, who congratulated Langworthy on behalf of Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong and the Tribal Council.
Langworthy said Giglio and Goodell were critical partners and teammates as he begins his congressional career next week.
It was the work ethic Langworthy said he learned in the South Dayton community and Pine Valley School District that helped propel him to Congress, Langworthy said. It was a “tremendous honor to be here at his alma mater” for the ceremonial swearing-in.
His father, he said, was a bar owner in Jamestown and an autoworker. “I’m from Pine Valley and I’m damn proud of it. This is a salt-of-the-earth community” he said of South Dayton. “I wouldn’t trade my upbringing in this community with any other place in the world.”
Voters are sending someone with “good old-fashioned common sense to Washington, where it is solely lacking,” Langworthy promised.
The Southern Tier has been left behind by politicians, Langworthy said, and he hopes to help restore its former manufacturing base.
“We need relief and we need it now,” he said. “We need to make things in America again.” The country also needs to unleash its energy producers, “including here in the Southern Tier.”
The district’s population continues to decline, Langworthy said. Twenty-three years ago when he graduated from Pine Valley, there were 65 graduates. When he returned as commencement speaker in 2015, there were 35 graduates. “We are exporting the best and brightest.”
Despite his reputation as a partisan Republican leader, first as the Erie County Republican chairman, then as the state GOP chairman, Langworthy said, “If President Biden is doing something that is good for our district, I will work with him. If not, I’ll be his worst nightmare.”
Langworthy reminded everyone that there are “too many politicians who think the Second Amendment is not as important as the First Amendment.”
He called China the country’s biggest threat and said the situation at the Southern border is an embarrassment and that the wall started under the Trump administration should be completed.
In the congressional district, Langworthy said expanded broadband services are needed along with strengthening healthcare and reducing inflation that is hitting seniors paticularly hard.
Langworthy said he wanted to hear from constituents — especially from the community where he grew up. District offices will remain in Jamestown, Olean, Corning and Buffalo.
“This is an honor of a lifetime to serve as your representative,” Langworthy said.
The congressman-elect plans a similar ceremonial swearing-in ceremony in Elmira on Friday.