REO Speedwagon storming into Salamanca casino on June 24

SALAMANCA — Spring may have just sprung, but Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino is preparing for an entertainment heatwave when REO Speedwagon storms into town.
The classic rock band will perform on the Seneca Allegany Event Center stage at 7 p.m. June 24. Tickets go on sale this Friday at noon.
Formed as a college band at the University of Illinois in the late 1960s, REO Speedwagon sped to stardom in the 1970s and ’80s, fueled by a long list of hit songs.
The band earned steady radio play and a legion of fans with hits like “Ridin’ the Storm Out,” “Time for Me To Fly,” “Roll With the Changes,” “Take It on the Run,” “Keep On Loving You,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling” and “In My Dreams,” among others.
The band reached their critical and commercial peak in the 1980s with their 1980 LP “Hi Infidelity” going Diamond with over 10 million copies sold. Their 1978 album “You Can Tune a Piano, but You Can’t Tuna Fish” and subsequent follow-ups “Good Trouble” in 1982 and “Wheels Are Turnin’” in 1984 all went Platinum.
Through it all, REO Speedwagon has sold more than 40 million records, charting 13 Top 40 hit singles while continuing to play high-energy live shows for audiences across the United States and Canada.
The group has undergone many changes of personnel over the years, with the current members of the band consisting of co-founders Kevin Cronin and Neal Doughty along with Bruce Hall, Dave Amato and Bryan Hitt.
In addition to REO Speedwagon, other performances coming to Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino include:
• Jeff Foxworthy, April 22. Tickets start at $35.
• Travis Tritt, May 20. Tickets start at $25.
• Ultimate Kenny Rogers Tribute, June 27. Tickets start at $49.
• Musical Tribute to Celine Dion, Sept. 19. Tickets start at $49.
Seneca Resorts & Casinos use all paperless ticketing for all events at their properties. Tickets may be purchased online at senecaalleganycasino.com or ticketmaster.com.
Tickets may also be purchased in person at The Logo Shop inside Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. A secure link, sent by either email or text, allows guests to save tickets to their phone or mobile device.