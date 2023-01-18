ALBANY (TNS) — Many families in New York are now paying so much in rent that they are having trouble covering all of their children’s needs, including food — causing a call from the Citizens’ Committee for Children of New York for the state to provide free school lunches and more help in subsidizing child care.

In a majority of counties — 49 — more than 20% of renters are facing unaffordable rent, according to a study released by the nonprofit last week.

