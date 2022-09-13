TROY (TNS) — Jason T. Schofield, the Republican Rensselaer County Board of Elections commissioner, was arrested outside his residence Tuesday morning by the FBI and charged with fraudulently obtaining and processing absentee ballots last year using personal information of at least eight voters without their permission, according to an indictment unsealed in U.S. District Court.
The indictment handed up last week — and unsealed Tuesday during his arraignment — charges Schofield with 12 felony counts of unlawful possession and use of a means of identification.
Schofield was led into court in handcuffs just after 2 p.m. by three FBI agents, including two who have been pursuing the wide-ranging ballot-fraud investigation since last year. He entered a not-guilty plea as a half-dozen supporters of his sat behind him in the courtroom. The proceeding concluded with U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Stewart releasing him on his own recognizance with no objections from the U.S. attorney's office.
Schofield turned and thanked the FBI agents when they removed his handcuffs following the short proceeding.
He declined comment as he left the courthouse with his attorney, Danielle Neroni, and the small group of supporters. Neroni said her client "continues to maintain his innocence."
Following Schofield'S arrest, workers with the county's information technology department entered Schofield's locked office at the Board of Elections and removed two computers and monitors. It's unclear what prompted them to remove the computers or who authorized it and why.
The indictment accuses Schofield of using an online state Board of Elections portal to request absentee ballots on behalf of eight voters who had no interest in voting, did not request absentee ballots and didn't know that Schofield was using their personal information to obtain the ballots. The indictment alleges Schofield "falsely certified" that he was the person requesting the ballot when he entered the voters' names and dates of birth in the portal.
The ballots that were delivered to the Rensselaer County Board of Elections were subsequently filled out and submitted in last year's primary election, the general election, or in some instances both.
In some instances documentation was completed falsely claiming the ballots were mailed to the voters at their residences.
The Times Union reported in June that Schofield had become a focus of an FBI investigation that led to the guilty plea earlier this year of a Troy councilwoman. Mary E. Sweeney, the county's Democratic deputy elections commissioner, testified before a federal grand jury in Albany last week as federal authorities zeroed in on Schofield's use of an online portal to obtain absentee ballots.
GOP employees at the board of elections also were subpoenaed this summer to testify before the same federal grand jury in Albany. In addition, the county received a federal grand jury subpoena that sought materials related to absentee ballots that had been handled by Schofield last year, including through a state-run online portal, sources told the Times Union.
Two Rensselaer County employees — Corine Sheldon, a senior elections registrar, and Kara Seifridsberger, another registrar — are among the witnesses who were subpoenaed to testify before the grand jury, according to sources briefed on the matter.
The actions of Schofield, 42, surfaced in the federal criminal case involving former Troy Councilwoman Kimberly Ashe-McPherson. The 61-year-old, who had been on the council for seven years, pleaded guilty June 8 to a felony charge in U.S. District Court after admitting she had fraudulently submitted absentee ballots in last year's primary and general elections. Ashe-McPherson resigned from the council a day after pleading guilty.
(c)2022 the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.)
Visit the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.) at www.timesunion.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.